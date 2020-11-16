'Good business prospects': CAIT says Diwali sales cross Rs 72,000 crore

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday said that traders recorded sales of around Rs 72,000 crore this Diwali across major markets in the country.

According to a report by Zee News, India's top retail trade body said that the robust sales during the country's Diwali festive period indicate "good business prospects" for small businesses.

According to the traders' body, the business was carried on during this year's Diwali with no Chinese goods on sale amid CAIT's call to boycott Chinese goods. "As per reports gathered from 20 different cities which are also considered to be the leading distribution centers of India, it is expected that Diwali festive sales generated a turnover of about Rs 72,000 crores and gave China the expected loss of Rs 40,000 crore," it said in a statement.