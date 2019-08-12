Gold’s status gets a booster dose

Mumbai: If you long for something very badly and fervently aspire for it, then, all the forces of the universe will conspire together to make that thing/event happen. That is a rough translation of a very filmy dialogue from a popular Hindi movie.

Gold seems to be in that zone as it jumped by almost $100 per ounce during last week alone. It crossed the $1,500 per ounce mark for the first time since 2013 and even ended at $1,506.05 per ounce on August 7, 2019.

In futures trading the yellow metal hovered around $1,522-26 per ounce region. In the domestic market, gold scaled an all-time of almost Rs 38,000 per 10 gms (999 gold) in Delhi. So, let us now unravel how all the forces in the universe helped gold last week.

Firstly, the 0.25% rate cut by the US Fed coupled with news that most central banks were keen on changing stance in its monetary policies and reintroduce quantitative acted as a catalyst for the gold price. Even the RBI announced a 0.35% rate cut.

Secondly, the US-China trade war took a turn for the worse when the US called China a currency manipulator. In addition the US decided to impose more curbs on Chinese goods from September 1.

This happened after the Chinese yuan crossed 7 yuans to a US dollar mark. China too took a retaliatory stance. It also decided to double its gold reserves in its central bank. All of which can only help the gold price rise further.

Thirdly, nearly all the central banks in the world continue to buy gold into its reserves. In the current year, central banks (with Poland, Russia and Turkey leading the way) have purchased more than 400 tonnes of gold so far.