Gold tumbles Rs 283 to Rs 46,570 per 10 gm amid weak international trends; silver declines by Rs 661

Gold in the national capital on Friday dipped by Rs 283 to Rs 46,570 per 10 gram amid weak international trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at Rs 46,853 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled Rs 661 to Rs 65,514 per kilogram from Rs 66,175 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,799 per ounce and silver was flat at $25.15 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed selling with rise in US bond yields," according to HDFC Securities, senior analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.