 Gold Trades Lower, Silver Rises On September 6; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 6 was at Rs 55,150 per 10 grams and Rs 75,200 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Gold Trades Lower, Silver Rises On September 6; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold futures fall whereas silver futures rise on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Wednesday morning at 10:02 am were at Rs 59,215 down by Rs 28 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 73,511 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 66.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,150 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,160.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,300 and Rs 55,450, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,310 and Rs 60,490, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 75,200.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 79,000.

