Gold Trades Lower, Silver Prices Rise On July 19; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver futures were trading higher on Wednesday on the MCX for the second consecutive day.

The August Gold futures on Wednesday at 10:25 pm were trading lower at Rs 59,734 down by Rs 29 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 76,127 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 24.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 19 were at Rs 55,600 per 10 grams and Rs 78,400 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,600 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,650.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,750 and Rs 55,900, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,800 and Rs 60,980, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,400.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 82,000.

