Gold Trades Higher; Silver Flat On August 10; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold futures were trading higher and silver were trading flat on Thursday on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Thursday Morning at 9:47 am were trading higher at Rs 58,997 up by Rs 24 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading flat at Rs 69,975 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 3.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of August 10 were at Rs 54,700 per 10 grams and Rs 73,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,700 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,670.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,100 and Rs 55,300, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,110 and Rs 60,330, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 76,700.

