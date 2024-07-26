Gold Stumbles After Budget Slashes Custom Duties; Prices Drop By Over 7% In A Week

The Union Budget often leads to the generation of a list of items that get 'cheaper or dearer' due to policy changes introduced in the budget. This time around, one of the key items that made it to this list was Gold.

The yellow metal, which has economic and social importance in the subcontinent, was essentially made cheaper when the FM announced a cut in the customs duties levied on the precious metal.

Custom Duty on Gold Slashed

The custom duty on gold and silver, which stood at 15 per cent, has now been slashed to 6 per cent.

This development appears to have had an effect on the prices of the metal and the value it holds, at least in the market. The price of gold in Mumbai stood at Rs 76,258.60 for 10 grams (24-carat gold).

This quickly declined to Rs 75,313.20 for 10 grams, marking a massive decline of 1.24 per cent.

The price of the metal closed at Rs 74,943.70 on July 22, with a 0.48 per cent decline in value compared to the previous day.

Come July 23, the day of the budget, the difference was even greater after the announcement, which in practice brought the price of gold for end-customers. On July 23, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold slipped to Rs 70,885.90, marking a massive 5.41 per cent decline in value. This depleted Rs 10.7 lakh crore in value.

The price of the metal dropped to Rs 69,817.30 per 10 grams. | Representative Image

The Golden Asset

Two days after the budget, the decline did not stop, as the value of gold went down below the Rs 70,000 mark after nearly 3 months. The price of the metal dropped to Rs 69,817.30 per 10 grams.

Gold, in the Indian socio-economic paradigm, is more than a fiscal asset or investment, as it is often cited as an instrument with greater emotional value.

Whether bringing down the price of the metal to this level was the aim of the government is something that is yet to be understood. It also remains to be seen, whether this trend continues and whether industry leaders would seek an intervention.