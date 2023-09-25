 Gold, Silver Trade Lower On September 25; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 25 was at Rs 54,950 per 10 grams and Rs 75,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Gold, Silver Trade Lower On September 25; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures fall on Monday on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Monday at 9:49 am were at Rs 58,905 up by Rs 41 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 73,210 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 127.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,950 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,950.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,100 and Rs 55,210, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,100 and Rs 60,230, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 75,800.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 79,000.

