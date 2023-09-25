Gold, Silver Trade Lower On September 25; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures fall on Monday on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Monday at 9:49 am were at Rs 58,905 up by Rs 41 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 73,210 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 127.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 25 was at Rs 54,950 per 10 grams and Rs 75,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,950 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,950.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,100 and Rs 55,210, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,100 and Rs 60,230, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 75,800.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 79,000.

