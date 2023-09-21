Gold, Silver Trade Lower On September 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Representative Image

Gold and silver futures fall on Thursday on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Thursday at 9:40 am were at Rs 59,046 up by Rs 359 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 72,315 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 915.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 21 was at Rs 55,050 per 10 grams and Rs 74,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,050 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,050.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,350 and Rs 55,350, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,370 and Rs 60,400, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,000.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)