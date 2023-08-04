 Gold, Silver Trade Lower On August 4; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The price of gold and silver on the morning of August 4 were at Rs 54,950 per 10 grams and Rs 74,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
Gold, Silver Trade Lower On August 4; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver futures were trading lower on Friday on the MCX.

The August Gold futures on Friday at 10:50 am were trading lower at Rs 59,398 down by Rs 34 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 72,370 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 152.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,950 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,950.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,100 and Rs 55,350, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,100 and Rs 60,380, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,800.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,200.

