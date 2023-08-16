Gold, Silver Trade In Red On August 16; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures continue the downward trend on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Monday morning at 9:51 am IST were trading low at Rs 58,847 down by Rs 127 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading flat at Rs 69,899 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 55.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of August 16 were at Rs 54,550 per 10 grams and Rs 72,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,550 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,510.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,700 and Rs 55,000, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,660 and Rs 60,000, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,800.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 76,000.