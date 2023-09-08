 Gold, Silver Trade Higher On September 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Trade Higher On September 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Trade Higher On September 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 8 was at Rs 55,000 per 10 grams and Rs 74,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Trade Higher On September 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Representative Image

Gold and silver futures rise on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Friday morning at 10:20 am were at Rs 59,129 up by Rs 131 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 72,085 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 315.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 8 was at Rs 55,000 per 10 grams and Rs 74,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,000 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,000.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,150 and Rs 55,300, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On September 8: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,150 and Rs 60,330, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,500.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zepto Elevates Ankit Agarwal To Chief Product Officer

Zepto Elevates Ankit Agarwal To Chief Product Officer

UTI AMC Announces 8,835 Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP

UTI AMC Announces 8,835 Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP

Shemaroo Top Brass Arrested After CGST Raids, Granted Bail

Shemaroo Top Brass Arrested After CGST Raids, Granted Bail

IndusInd Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

IndusInd Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Mazagon Dock Shares Jump 12% After It Signs Ship Repair Agreement With US Government

Mazagon Dock Shares Jump 12% After It Signs Ship Repair Agreement With US Government