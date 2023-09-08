Gold, Silver Trade Higher On September 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Representative Image

Gold and silver futures rise on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Friday morning at 10:20 am were at Rs 59,129 up by Rs 131 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 72,085 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 315.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 8 was at Rs 55,000 per 10 grams and Rs 74,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,000 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,000.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,150 and Rs 55,300, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,150 and Rs 60,330, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,500.