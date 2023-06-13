Gold, Silver Trade Higher On June 13; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

On Tuesday, Gold and silver prices rise on the Multi Commodity Exchange after it fell for two consecutive days.

The August Gold futures on Tuesday morning at 9:45 am were trading higher at Rs 59,779 with a gain of Rs 138 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading higher at Rs 73,352 per kilogram, with a jump of Rs 378.

The price of gold and silver on June 13 were at Rs 55,400 per 10 grams and Rs 74,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,400 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,450.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,550, Rs 55,450, and Rs 55,800, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,600, Rs 60,500, and Rs 60,900, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,100.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 79,300.