Gold, Silver Trade Higher On August 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

Gold and silver futures were trading higher on Wednesday on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Friday at 10:50 am were trading higher at Rs 59,296 up by Rs 48 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 70,465 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 249.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of August 9 were at Rs 55,050 per 10 grams and Rs 74,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,050 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,060.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,200 and Rs 55,400, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,210 and Rs 60,440, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,300.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)