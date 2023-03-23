Gold, silver record hike on MCX; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver rates are on the higher side of the Multi Commodity Exchange on Thursday after mixed trends for two consecutive days.

The Gold futures that will mature on April 5, 2023 was at Rs 59,283 per 10 grams up by Rs 494, whereas silver futures expiring on May 5 were at Rs 69,822 per kilogram, up by Rs 506.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,950 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,780.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,350, Rs 54,850, and Rs 55,400, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,280, Rs 59,930, and Rs 60,430, respectively.

Silver

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,600.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,400.