 Gold, silver prices soar on April 27; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The price of gold and silver on April 27 was at Rs 55,960 per 10 grams and Rs 76,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Gold, silver prices soar on April 27; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

Gold and silver prices rise on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Thursday with silver near its lifetime high of Rs 75,629.

The June Gold futures on Thursday was up by Rs Rs 254 at Rs 60,147 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in May were at Rs 75,606 per kilogram, up Rs 621.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,960 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,050.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,110, Rs 56,010, and Rs 56,430, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,200, Rs 61,110, and Rs 61,560, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,500.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,200.

