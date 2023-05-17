Gold, silver prices rises on May 17; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices on Wednesday rise after experiencing fall in the last two session on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures was up by Rs 135 at Rs 60,379 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 72,685 per kilogram, with a jump of Rs 100.

The price of gold and silver on May 17 were at Rs 56,750 per 10 grams and Rs 75,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,750 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,910.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,900, Rs 56,800, and Rs 57,180, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,060, Rs 61,960, and Rs 62,380, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,100.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,800.