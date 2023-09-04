 Gold, Silver Prices Rise On September 4; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices Rise On September 4; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 4 rose to Rs 55,300 per 10 grams and Rs 76,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices Rise On September 4; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File

Gold and silver futures continue to rise on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Monday morning at 10:51 am were at Rs 59,530 up by Rs 135 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 75,145 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 56.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 4 rose to Rs 55,300 per 10 grams and Rs 76,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,300 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,320.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,450 and Rs 55,600, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,470 and Rs 60,650, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 76,900.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 80,000.

