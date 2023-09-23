 Gold, Silver Prices Rise On September 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices Rise On September 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On September 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 23 was at Rs 54,950 per 10 grams and Rs 75,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices Rise On September 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File

Gold and silver futures rise on Friday on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Friday at 11:30 pm were at Rs 58,941 up by Rs 119 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 73,350 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 282.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 23 was at Rs 54,950 per 10 grams and Rs 75,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,950 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,950.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,100 and Rs 55,210, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On September 23: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,100 and Rs 60,230, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 75,800.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 79,300.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Getting Out Of A Debt Trap: Instant Personal Loan And 4 Other Tips

Getting Out Of A Debt Trap: Instant Personal Loan And 4 Other Tips

Unlocking Prosperity: How Fixed Deposits Can Light Up Ganesh Festival!

Unlocking Prosperity: How Fixed Deposits Can Light Up Ganesh Festival!

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On September 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On September 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Dorsey's Bluesky Usage Surges After Musk Says Will Charge All X Users

Dorsey's Bluesky Usage Surges After Musk Says Will Charge All X Users

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On September 23: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On September 23: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...