Gold, Silver Prices Rise On September 1; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures rise on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Friday morning at 1:00 pm were at Rs 59,427 up by Rs 53 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September was at Rs 75,955 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 273.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of September 1 fell to Rs 55,050 per 10 grams and Rs 77,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,050 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,050.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,200 and Rs 55,350, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,200 and Rs 60,390, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 77,100.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 80,200.