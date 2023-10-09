Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures rise on Monday on the MCX.

The Gold futures at 10:55 am were at Rs 57,432 up by Rs 561 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 68,870 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 700.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 9 was at Rs 53,350 per 10 grams and Rs 72,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,350 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,200.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,500 and Rs 53,650, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 58,350 and Rs 58,530, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 72,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 75,500.

