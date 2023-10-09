 Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices Rise On October 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 9 was at Rs 53,350 per 10 grams and Rs 72,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures rise on Monday on the MCX.

The Gold futures at 10:55 am were at Rs 57,432 up by Rs 561 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 68,870 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 700.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 9 was at Rs 53,350 per 10 grams and Rs 72,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,350 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,200.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,500 and Rs 53,650, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 9: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 58,350 and Rs 58,530, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 72,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 75,500.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahindra & Mahindra Secures ₹300 Cr Investment From International Finance Corporation For Mahindra...

Mahindra & Mahindra Secures ₹300 Cr Investment From International Finance Corporation For Mahindra...

NLC India Wins Contract For Power Supply To Rajasthan At Rs 2.64 Per Unit

NLC India Wins Contract For Power Supply To Rajasthan At Rs 2.64 Per Unit

IRB Infra And Its Associates’ September 2023 Toll Revenue Up 28% At ₹421 Cr

IRB Infra And Its Associates’ September 2023 Toll Revenue Up 28% At ₹421 Cr

Israel-Hamas Conflict Introduces Huge Uncertainty For Markets

Israel-Hamas Conflict Introduces Huge Uncertainty For Markets

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata