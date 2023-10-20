Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Representative Image

Gold and silver futures trade higher on Friday on the MCX.

The Gold futures at 10:51 am On Friday were trading at Rs 60,224 up by Rs 289 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 71,812 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 196.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 20 was at Rs 56,400 per 10 grams and Rs 74,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,400 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,440.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,550 and Rs 56,600, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,690 and Rs 61,750, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,100.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,500.

