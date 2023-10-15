Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 15; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | File Photo

Gold and silver futures closed higher on Friday on the MCX.

The Gold futures closed at Rs 59,415 up by Rs 1,497 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 71,368 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 2,294.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 15 was at Rs 55,400 per 10 grams and Rs 74,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,400 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,440.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,550.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,590 and Rs 6,600, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,100.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,000.

