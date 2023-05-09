 Gold, silver prices rise on May 9; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, silver prices rise on May 9; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver prices rise on May 9; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on May 9 was at Rs 56,700 per 10 grams and Rs 78,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Gold, silver prices rise on May 9; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices continue to rise for a second straight session on the Multi Commodity Exchange whereas silver prices rose after it fell on Monday.

The June Gold futures on Tuesday was up by Rs 109 at Rs 61,036 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 77,216 per kilogram, with a rise of Rs 137.

The price of gold and silver on May 9 was at Rs 56,700 per 10 grams and Rs 78,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,700 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,850.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,850, Rs 56,750, and Rs 57,200, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 9: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...
article-image

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,000, Rs 61,900, and Rs 62,400, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,100.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 82,500.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Canara Bank net profit up at Rs 3,174.74 cr, Indian Bank net profit jumps to...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Canara Bank net profit up at Rs 3,174.74 cr, Indian Bank net profit jumps to...

Gold, silver prices rise on May 9; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver prices rise on May 9; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 9: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 9: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...

ED seizes ₹41.64 cr assets of Pune businessman at Ceejay House

ED seizes ₹41.64 cr assets of Pune businessman at Ceejay House

Opening bell: Markets trade in green; Sensex at 61,868.74, Nifty at 18,298.95

Opening bell: Markets trade in green; Sensex at 61,868.74, Nifty at 18,298.95