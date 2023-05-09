Gold, silver prices rise on May 9; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices continue to rise for a second straight session on the Multi Commodity Exchange whereas silver prices rose after it fell on Monday.

The June Gold futures on Tuesday was up by Rs 109 at Rs 61,036 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 77,216 per kilogram, with a rise of Rs 137.

The price of gold and silver on May 9 was at Rs 56,700 per 10 grams and Rs 78,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,700 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,850.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,850, Rs 56,750, and Rs 57,200, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,000, Rs 61,900, and Rs 62,400, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,100.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 82,500.