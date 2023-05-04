Gold, silver prices rise on May 4; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Agencies

Gold and silver prices continue to rise on the Multi Commodity Exchange for a second consecutive day on Thursday after it fell on Tuesday.

The June Gold futures on Wednesday was up by Rs 364 at Rs 61,329 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 77,412 per kilogram, with a gain of Rs 830.

The price of gold and silver on May 4 was at Rs 56,500 per 10 grams and Rs 76,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,500 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,640.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,650, Rs 56,550, and Rs 57,060, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,790, Rs 61,690, and Rs 62,240, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,800.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 81,800.