Gold, silver prices rise on May 3; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver prices rose on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Wednesday after it fell on Tuesday.

The June Gold futures on Wednesday was up by Rs 142 at Rs 60,770 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were at Rs 76,400 per kilogram, with a gain of Rs 152.

The price of gold and silver on May 3 was at Rs 55,700 per 10 grams and Rs 76,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,700 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,760.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,850, Rs 55,750, and Rs 56,150, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,910, Rs 60,810, and Rs 61,250, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,100.

In Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 80,500.