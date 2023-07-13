Gold, Silver Prices Rise On July 13; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures were trading higher for the second consecutive day on the MCX.

The August Gold futures on Thursday at 2:24 pm were at Rs 59,301 up by Rs 113 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading close to the days high at Rs 73,949 per kilogram with a jump of Rs 403.

The price of gold and silver on the afternoon of July 13 were at Rs 55,000 per 10 grams and Rs 75,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,000 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,000.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,150 and Rs 55,370, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,150 and Rs 60,400, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 79,500.