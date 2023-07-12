 Gold, Silver Prices Rise On July 12; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 12 were at Rs 54,650 per 10 grams and Rs 73,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold and silver futures were trading higher on the MCX on Wednesday.

The August Gold futures at 12:04 pm were at Rs 58,857 up by Rs 84 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 71,392 per kilogram with a jump of Rs 275.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,650 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,620.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,800 and Rs 55,000, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,770 and Rs 60,000, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,000.

