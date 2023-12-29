 Gold, Silver Prices On December 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices On December 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On December 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,550 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,870.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On December 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Friday in India is at Rs 5,855 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,387 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 29, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 58,550 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 63,870 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 81,000 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,550 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,870.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On December 29: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,700 and Rs 59,100, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,970 and Rs 64,470 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 78,300.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 79,700.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold, Silver Prices On December 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On December 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On December 29: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On December 29: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Rupee Rises 6 Paise To 83.14 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Rises 6 Paise To 83.14 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Opening Bell: Markets Open In Red On December 29th, Last Trading Day Of 2023; Sensex At 72,229.45...

Opening Bell: Markets Open In Red On December 29th, Last Trading Day Of 2023; Sensex At 72,229.45...

Tax Evasion: Zomato, Swiggy Get DGGI Notice Over Non-Payment Of GST On Delivery Charges

Tax Evasion: Zomato, Swiggy Get DGGI Notice Over Non-Payment Of GST On Delivery Charges