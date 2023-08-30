 Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 30; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 30; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of August 30 were at Rs 54,700 per 10 grams and Rs 77,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold futures continue to trade higher on the MCX, while silver trades lower.

The Gold futures on Wednesday morning at 9:57 am were at Rs 59,326 up by Rs 60 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September was at Rs 74,545 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 140.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,700 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,670.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,850 and Rs 55,200, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,820 and Rs 60,220, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 77,100.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 80,200.

