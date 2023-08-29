Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures continue to trade higher breaking the loosing cycle on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Tuesday morning at 10:17 am were at Rs 58,955 up by Rs 68 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September was at Rs 73,795 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 183.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of August 29 were at Rs 54,700 per 10 grams and Rs 76,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,700 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,670.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,600 and Rs 54,750, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,550 and Rs 59,750, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 76,900.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 80,000.

