Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver futures continue to trade higher on the MCX close to their days high.

The Gold futures on Wednesday morning at 10:35 am were at Rs 58,641 up by Rs 67 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September was at Rs 72,340 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 358.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of August 23 were at Rs 54,300 per 10 grams and Rs 74,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,300 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,230.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,300 and Rs 54,600, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,220 and Rs 59,560, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,800.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,000.