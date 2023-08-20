 Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices Rise On August 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,100 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,020.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Gold futures on Friday closed at Rs 58,378 up by Rs 88 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September closed at Rs 70,246 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 228.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of August 20 were at Rs 54,100 per 10 grams (22-carat), Rs 59,020 per 10 gram (24 carat) and Rs 76,300 per kg silver respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,100 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,020.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,250 and Rs 54,500, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 20: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,170 and Rs 59,450, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,300, whereas in Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 73,300.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 76,500.

Read Also
Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 281.10 Points To End The Week At 64,869.92, Nifty Below 19,300
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 20: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 20: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Mahindra Recalls Over 1 Lakh Units Of XUV700 For Wiring Issue

Mahindra Recalls Over 1 Lakh Units Of XUV700 For Wiring Issue

WATCH: Ratan Tata Conferred With Maharashtra's First 'Udyog Ratna' Award By CM Shinde

WATCH: Ratan Tata Conferred With Maharashtra's First 'Udyog Ratna' Award By CM Shinde

I-T Department Operationalises E-advance Ruling In Delhi, Mumbai

I-T Department Operationalises E-advance Ruling In Delhi, Mumbai