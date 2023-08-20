Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The Gold futures on Friday closed at Rs 58,378 up by Rs 88 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September closed at Rs 70,246 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 228.
The price of gold and silver on the morning of August 20 were at Rs 54,100 per 10 grams (22-carat), Rs 59,020 per 10 gram (24 carat) and Rs 76,300 per kg silver respectively, according to GoodReturns.
Gold price today
In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,100 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,020.
In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,250 and Rs 54,500, respectively.
In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,170 and Rs 59,450, respectively.
Silver price today
In Mumbai the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,300, whereas in Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 73,300.
In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 76,500.
