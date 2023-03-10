Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices remained unchanged from yesterday's close during Friday's early trade with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 55,530. Silver prices also remained unchanged with 1kg selling at Rs 65,450.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged with the yellow metal trading at Rs 50,900, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 50,900, and Rs 55,530, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 51,050, Rs 50,950, and Rs 51,550, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 55,680, Rs 55,580, and Rs 56,250, respectively.

While investors eagerly anticipate the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day to determine the likely course of the Federal Reserve's rate-tightening cycle, gold prices dropped on Friday.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,828.90 per ounce, as of 03:34 GMT. U.S. gold futures also fell 0.1% to $1,832.90.

Spot silver lost 0.6% to $19.95 per ounce, platinum shed 1% to $935.05 and palladium fell 0.6% to $1,380.89.

In Delhi, Delhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 65,450.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 67,400.