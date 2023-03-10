e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 50,900, and Rs 55,530, respectively

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices remained unchanged from yesterday's close during Friday's early trade with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 55,530. Silver prices also remained unchanged with 1kg selling at Rs 65,450.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged with the yellow metal trading at Rs 50,900, according to the GoodReturns website. 

Citywide breakdown

In MumbaiKolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 50,900, and Rs 55,530, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 51,050, Rs 50,950, and Rs 51,550, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 55,680, Rs 55,580, and Rs 56,250, respectively.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Indices open negative; Sensex down 693 points, Nifty below 17400
article-image

While investors eagerly anticipate the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day to determine the likely course of the Federal Reserve's rate-tightening cycle, gold prices dropped on Friday.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,828.90 per ounce, as of 03:34 GMT. U.S. gold futures also fell 0.1% to $1,832.90.

Spot silver lost 0.6% to $19.95 per ounce, platinum shed 1% to $935.05 and palladium fell 0.6% to $1,380.89.

In DelhiDelhi, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 65,450.

In BengaluruChennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 67,400.

Read Also
Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.14 against dollar in early trade
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Domino's India appoints Sameer Batra as the new President and Chief Business Officer

Domino's India appoints Sameer Batra as the new President and Chief Business Officer

Bank of Baroda okays sale of up to 49% stake in BOB Financial Solutions

Bank of Baroda okays sale of up to 49% stake in BOB Financial Solutions

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.14 against dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.14 against dollar in early trade

Anupam Rasayan forms arm for logistics, supply chain management

Anupam Rasayan forms arm for logistics, supply chain management