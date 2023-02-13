e-Paper Get App
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is Rs 52,750 and Rs 57,380, respectively

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Gold prices remained unchanged in early trade on Monday, with 10 grams of 24-karat gold trading at Rs 57,380. Silver prices also remained unchanged, with 1 kg of silver selling at Rs 70,500.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold remained unchanged at Rs 52,600, according to the GoodReturns website. 

Citywide breakdown

In MumbaiKolkata, and Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is Rs 52,750 and Rs 57,380, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 52,750, Rs 52,650, and Rs 53,400, respectively.

While the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, is Rs 57,530, Rs 57,430, and Rs 58,250, respectively.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,861.95 per ounce as of 0302 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,872.20.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $21.89 per ounce, platinum lost 0.4% to $941.06, and palladium rose 0.7% to $1,552.80.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 70,500.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,700.

