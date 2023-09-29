Gold, Silver Prices On September 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices on Friday in India is at Rs 5,365 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 5,853 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of September 29 was at Rs 53,650 per 10 grams; Rs 58,530 for 10 gm 24 carat gold and silver at Rs 74,700 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,650 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,530.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,800 and Rs 53,900, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 58,680 and Rs 58,800, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,700.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,500.

