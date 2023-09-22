 Gold, Silver Prices On September 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices On September 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On September 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,850 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,840.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On September 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Friday in India is at Rs 5,485 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 5,984 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of September 22 was at Rs 54,850 per 10 grams; Rs 59,840 for 10 gm 24 carat gold and silver at Rs 75,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,850 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,840.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,190 and Rs 55,100, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On September 22: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,190 and Rs 60,110, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 75,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 79,000.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vaibhav Global Allots 42,717 Equity Shares Under ESOP

Vaibhav Global Allots 42,717 Equity Shares Under ESOP

Asian Development Bank Appoints Bhargav Dasgupta As Vice-President For Market Solutions

Asian Development Bank Appoints Bhargav Dasgupta As Vice-President For Market Solutions

NCC Limited And J. Kumar Infra Projects Secures ₹6,301.08 Cr Contract From BMC

NCC Limited And J. Kumar Infra Projects Secures ₹6,301.08 Cr Contract From BMC

IFC, Sunteck Realty Join Hands For Investing Up To ₹7,500 Million To Expand Green Urban Housing In...

IFC, Sunteck Realty Join Hands For Investing Up To ₹7,500 Million To Expand Green Urban Housing In...

Glenmark Pharma Shares Fall Over 6% After The Sale Of 75% Stake To Nirma In Share Purchase Agreement

Glenmark Pharma Shares Fall Over 6% After The Sale Of 75% Stake To Nirma In Share Purchase Agreement