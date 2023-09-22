Gold, Silver Prices On September 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Friday in India is at Rs 5,485 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 5,984 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of September 22 was at Rs 54,850 per 10 grams; Rs 59,840 for 10 gm 24 carat gold and silver at Rs 75,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,850 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,840.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,190 and Rs 55,100, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,190 and Rs 60,110, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 75,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 79,000.

