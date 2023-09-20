Gold, Silver Prices On September 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices on Wednesday in India is at Rs 5,521 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,023 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of September 20 was at Rs 55,210 per 10 grams; Rs 60,230 for 10 gm 24 carat gold and silver at Rs 74,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,210 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,230.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,360 and Rs 55,510, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,290 and Rs 60,560, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,800.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,000.

