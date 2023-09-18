Gold, Silver Prices On September 18; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

`Gold prices on Monday in India is at Rs 5,505 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,005 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of September 18 was at Rs 55,050 per 10 grams; Rs 60,050 for 10 gm 24 carat gold and silver at Rs 74,700 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,050 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,050.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,060 and Rs 55,310, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,050 and Rs 60,330, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 77,700.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,200.

