 Gold, Silver Prices On September 13; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices On September 13; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On September 13; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of September 13 was at Rs 54,500 per 10 grams; Rs 59,450 for 10 gm 24 carat gold and silver at Rs 73,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On September 13; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices on Wednesday in India is at Rs 5,450 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 5,945 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of September 13 was at Rs 54,500 per 10 grams; Rs 59,450 for 10 gm 24 carat gold and silver at Rs 73,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,500 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,450.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,650 and Rs 54,800, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On September 13: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,600 and Rs 59,780, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 73,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,000.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower; Sensex at 67,165.21, Nifty Below 20,000
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Blue Dart Announces Rebranding Of Its Dart Plus Service To Bharat Dart

Blue Dart Announces Rebranding Of Its Dart Plus Service To Bharat Dart

Max Healthcare Institute Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Max Healthcare Institute Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Tata Elxsi Partners With Ateme To Enable Fastest Launch of FAST Services

Tata Elxsi Partners With Ateme To Enable Fastest Launch of FAST Services

Byju's Allegedly Hid ₹4,586 Cr In Hedge Fund Linked To Miami IHOP: Report

Byju's Allegedly Hid ₹4,586 Cr In Hedge Fund Linked To Miami IHOP: Report

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range Against US Dollar

Rupee Trades In Narrow Range Against US Dollar