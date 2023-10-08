 Gold, Silver Prices On October 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices On October 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,150 and 24-carat gold at Rs 57,980.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On October 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices on Sunday in India is at Rs 5,315 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 5,798 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of October 8 was at Rs 53,150 per 10 grams; Rs 57,980 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 72,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,300 and Rs 53,700, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 53,300 and Rs 53,700, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 58,130 and Rs 58,580, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 72,100.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 75,000.

