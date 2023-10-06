 Gold, Silver Prices On October 6; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 52,390 and 24-carat gold at Rs 57,150.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On October 6; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices on Friday in India is at Rs 5,239 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 5,715 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of October 6 was at Rs 52,390 per 10 grams; Rs 57,150 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 71,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 52,540 and Rs 52,940, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 57,310 and Rs 57,750, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 71,100.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 73,500.

