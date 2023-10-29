 Gold, Silver Prices On October 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,400 and 24-carat gold at Rs 62,620.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

On Sunday, October 28th, the cost of 22-carat gold in India was Rs 5,740 per gram, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 6,262 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 29 was at Rs 57,400 per 10 grams and Rs 74,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,550 and Rs 57,700.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 29: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...
In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,770 and Rs 62,950, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,500.

