Gold, Silver Prices On October 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

On Sunday, October 28th, the cost of 22-carat gold in India was Rs 5,740 per gram, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 6,262 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 29 was at Rs 57,400 per 10 grams and Rs 74,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,400 and 24-carat gold at Rs 62,620.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,550 and Rs 57,700.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,770 and Rs 62,950, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,500.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)