Gold, Silver Prices On November 4; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Saturday in India is at Rs 5,650 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,164 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of November 4 was at Rs 56,500 per 10 grams; Rs 61,640 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 75,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,500 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,640.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,650 and Rs 57,150, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,790 and Rs 62,350, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,800.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,000.