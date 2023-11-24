 Gold, Silver Prices On November 24; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices On November 24; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On November 24; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,800 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,970.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On November 24; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Friday in India is at Rs 5,680 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,197 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of November 24, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 56,800 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 61,970 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 76,000 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,800 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,970.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,950 and Rs 57,300, respectively.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets In Green; Sensex At 66,042.20, Nifty Above 19,800
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,120 and Rs 62,500, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 76,200.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 79,200.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ADB Approves US Dollar 500 Million Loan For Medical Infrastructure In Maharashtra

ADB Approves US Dollar 500 Million Loan For Medical Infrastructure In Maharashtra

Gold, Silver Prices On November 24; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On November 24; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Persistent System Listed Three Capital Market Indices: MSCI India Index, S&P BSE 100, And S&P BSE...

Persistent System Listed Three Capital Market Indices: MSCI India Index, S&P BSE 100, And S&P BSE...

Rupee Falls 2 Paise To All-Time Low Of 83.36 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Falls 2 Paise To All-Time Low Of 83.36 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 24: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 24: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...