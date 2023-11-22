Gold, Silver Prices On November 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Wednesday in India is at Rs 5,685 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,202 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of November 21 was at Rs 56,850 per 10 grams; Rs 62,020 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 76,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,850 and 24-carat gold at Rs 62,020.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,700 and Rs 57,300, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,170 and Rs 62,510, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 76,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 79,000.