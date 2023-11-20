Gold, Silver Prices On November 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Monday in India is at Rs 5,655 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,169 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of November 20 was at Rs 56,550 per 10 grams; Rs 61,690 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 76,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,550 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,690.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,700 and Rs 57,000, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,790 and Rs 62,180, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 76,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 79,000.