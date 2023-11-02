 Gold, Silver Prices On November 2; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices On November 2; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On November 2; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,390 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,520.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On November 2; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Agencies

Gold prices on Thursday in India is at Rs 5,639 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,152 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of November 2 was at Rs 56,390 per 10 grams; Rs 61,520 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 74,100 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,390 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,520.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,550 and Rs 56,950, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On November 2: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,680 and Rs 62,130, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,100.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,700.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kotak Mahindra Bank Secures ₹4,051 Cr Deal as Zurich Invests For 51% Stake In Kotak General...

Kotak Mahindra Bank Secures ₹4,051 Cr Deal as Zurich Invests For 51% Stake In Kotak General...

Rupee Rises 9 Paise To 83.19 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Rises 9 Paise To 83.19 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Gold, Silver Prices On November 2; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On November 2; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

AI One Of The Biggest Threats To Humanity: Elon Musk

AI One Of The Biggest Threats To Humanity: Elon Musk

SPARC Enters Into An Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement For SCD-153 With JHU And IOCB

SPARC Enters Into An Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement For SCD-153 With JHU And IOCB