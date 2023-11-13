 Gold, Silver Prices On November 13; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,550 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,600.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Gold, Silver Prices On November 13; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices on Monday in India is at Rs 5,545 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,049 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of November 13 was at Rs 55,550 per 10 grams; Rs 60,600 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 73,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,690 and Rs 56,990, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,740 and Rs 61,080, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 73,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 76,000.

