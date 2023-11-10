Gold, Silver Prices On November 10; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Friday in India is at Rs 5,600 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,109 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of November 10 was at Rs 56,000 per 10 grams; Rs 61,090 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 74,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,000 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,090.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,850 and Rs 56,450, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,900 and Rs 61,580, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,000.

